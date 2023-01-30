The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson on Jan. 29. People with information concerning Jcyon's whereabouts are encouraged to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Maryville Police Department at 865-273-3870.
Courtesy of the Maryville Police Department
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for missing 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville on Sunday, Jan. 29. Such alerts are published in cases where authorities have concerns regarding a missing child's safety.
According to posts on TBI's Twitter account, Jcyon "is believed to be w/his non-custodial mother," Alisha Jones, 31.
The TBI alert describes Jcyon as 4-feet tall and 72 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Before he went missing, he was seen wearing gray shorts, black shoes and a green jacket.
The Maryville Police Department is seeking Jones in connection with custodial interference. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
TBI and MPD encourage people with information concerning Jcyon's whereabouts to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or MPD at 865-273-3870
