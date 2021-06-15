The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is warning the public of a reported phone scheme. The scheme involves a man presenting himself as a representative of a human trafficking task force and using the phone number of the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline or one associated with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the TBI said in a press release.
The caller reportedly says he represents the Nashville Human Trafficking Task Force, telling the listener their phone number has been identified as one connected with a human trafficking and they need to pay a large sum of money to have their name cleared.
“Anyone who receives a similar phone call should ignore the caller’s message,” the TBI said, “and report it to 1-800-TBI-FIND or online at www.ic3.gov.”
