The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will receive approximately $3.1 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice for investigations into the production and trafficking of controlled substances.
The DOJ's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services said in a Tuesday, June 23, press release that it will provide $42 million in overall funding to support state-level law enforcement agencies. The funding will help combat the illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil and prescription opioids.
The COPS Office is a federal agency tasked with advancing community policing nationwide. For more information, visit www.cops.usdoj.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.