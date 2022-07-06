The Tennessee Department of Education released district-level results Wednesday, July 6, from state testing that largely shows students rebounding after a pandemic dip.
The latest results from the 2021-22 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program are based on student achievement, what percentage of students are meeting grade-level expectations in English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
“Tennessee’s 2021-22 district-level TCAP results demonstrate the incredible efforts made by districts, educators, and students to demonstrate strong academic growth over the past school year,” state education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a news release. “Using this data to signify the collective focus on strategic initiatives and investments across the state, we must continue accelerating academic achievement in public education to provide the best for all students in Tennessee for years to come.”
Statewide results show that just 36.4% of Tennessee students met grade level expectations in ELA and 30% in math across grades three through 12.
For ELA across grade levels, Blount County Schools had 38% of students meeting or exceeding expectations, with a high of 47% in high school. Maryville City schools had 61%, with a high of 64% in elementary school, and Alcoa City Schools had 40%, rising from 34% in elementary school to 46% in high school.
In Blount County Schools across all grade levels, 32% of students met or exceeded expected performance in math, with a high of 39% at the elementary level and low of 25% in high school.
Alcoa City Schools had 36% of students proficient in math, with a high of 39% in middle school.
Maryville City Schools had 59% of students proficient in math across all grade levels, and 71% in elementary school, where nearly a third were exceeding expectations.
“Our teachers, I think, are second to none when it comes to teaching the state standards and getting kids to mastery,” said MCS Director Mike Winstead.
Maryville was first in the state in sixth grade ELA and, for the second year, fifth grade science, with lots of seconds and thirds, according to Winstead. He said the district places a high value on instructors and instruction, and the teachers don’t waste a minute of time in the 176 school days.
While the results this week focus only on achievement, Winstead said what he gets excited about is student growth, making even more than a year’s worth of progress. “Our teachers are teaching all kids at all levels,” he said.
As Maryville digs into the data, he noted that the district still has work to do in closing the achievement gap among groups of students, including males in ELA and students who are economically disadvantaged.
The Tennessee Department of Education said 72.6% of districts now meet or exceeded pre-pandemic performance in ELA, and 91.8% of districts saw math proficiency rising over the past year.
ELA
In reporting district-level results the state focused on fourth grade ELA proficiency and seventh grade math proficiency, important years for having the foundations for higher learning.
Blount County Schools had dipped to 31% of fourth graders meeting or exceeding ELA expectations in 2021, but that rose to 38.5% this spring.
Assistant Director Jake Jones said the district has been identifying students who need additional support and providing both small group intervention and tutoring before and after school.
At the high school level, the number of Blount County students meeting or exceeding ELA expectations rose from 36% to 47% in one year, with the percentage in the exceeds category rising from 3% to 10%. That’s up from 28% of BCS high school students being proficient in ELA in 2018.
“Our teachers have worked hard to consistently implement our ELA curriculum with integrity and fidelity,” Jones said. “Implementing a consistent curriculum has allowed opportunities for teachers to collaborate, plan and provide meaningful instructional opportunities that challenge students.”
In English I, 42.7% of BCS students met or exceeded expectations, and Jones said that was seventh among non-city and special school districts in the state, 19th overall.
In Maryville City Schools 65% of fourth graders were proficient in ELA, one percentage point lower than 2021, but the number exceeding expectations within that group rose from 5% to 20%. Those results are up from 56% proficient in 2018.
In ACS 37% of fourth graders were proficient in ELA, down from 42% last year but up from 32% in 2019.
Math
In seventh grade math, 29.3% of BCS students are proficient, compared with 31% statewide. In elementary school, however, 37% of BCS students are proficient in math.
Jones noted that in high school BCS scored in the top third in the state in all math courses, ranking 20th in geometry out of 114 reporting systems.
MCS had 56.3% of seventh graders proficient in math this year, down from a high of about 66% in 2019.
Alcoa City Schools also has seen a drop in seventh grade math proficiency, from about 50% in 2019 and 33% last year to 26% this spring.
ACS did not respond to questions in time for inclusion in this report.
