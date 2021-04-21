The Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance has announced it is no longer pursuing plans for a public park proposed between Trillium Cove and Little River Outfitters on East Lamar Alexander Parkway.
“Unfortunately, the first lot we had earmarked for the potential city park has too many negatives and will not work as originally hoped,” TCGA Co-Chair Mark Oldham told the City Commission in his regular monthly letter, reviewed during the commission’s April meeting Tuesday.
Oldham announced in March that several families — Oldham and his wife, Sharon; Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton and his wife, Chelly; Clayton family brands Little Arrow Outdoor Resort and Salubrious Farms; and Parkside Reality’s Amy and Chad Rochelle — donated a total $150,000 to the park, which they wanted to plan, build and then deed to the city.
But the situation wasn’t as straightforward as the funding group originally thought.
“Apparently, the infrastructure needs are more complex and would require more funds than the potential grants would have covered,” Oldham said. “So the search goes on for other parcels.”
Now the TCGA is asking “anyone who owns land” within the Townsend city limits to consider donating it to the group’s 501(c)(3): They want to use all donated money to build the park as opposed to buying the land, Oldham said, adding “All options are back on the table.”
One of those options is using the Aug. 21 Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival as a fundraiser.
“All proceeds above the cost of putting (on) the event will be earmarked for our new city park,” Oldham said.
TCGA also is looking for “larger tracts” of land inside Townsend on which to build the park.
Former Townsend Mayor and resident Pat Jenkins said during the meeting that Townsend’s land-use plan notes the city should endeavor to have parks “on the river, not on the hiking trail, not on the main drag — on the river.”
“Sounds like a good suggestion,” current Mayor Michael Talley said. “I do agree. You know we’ve got the national park up the road, but public river access is something that Townsend doesn’t really have, so that’s a good point.”
He added that a lot of community input goes into creating a park and when “the process starts,” someone will hire a company to do a master plan for which interested parties will collect “a lot of intensive public input.”
In other business Tuesday, commissioners discussed sending two ordinances back to the city’s Planning Commission for further review.
The first of these was an ordinance permitting and governing murals in the city’s general business district. Commissioners said they needed a clearer definition of “mural” and language discouraging the use of advertising on them.
The second ordinance proposed accepting Town Square Drive as a city street. Commissioners said they were unsure about who currently owned the street and needed more information before making it a part of Townsend’s road network.
They did not vote on either ordinance.
