The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Tuesday that 26 entities will receive grant money to replace medium and large freight trucks.
The entities include Knoxville Utilities Board, city of Lenoir City, Karns Fire Department, city of Athens and town of Greeneville, as well as various cities, companies, utility boards and emergency services. A total of $9,724,683.74 will be dispersed.
The purpose of the grants is to replace older trucks with newer ones that produce lower emissions.
