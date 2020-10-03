Three Blount Countians were reported on Oct. 1 to have died from COVID-19 — a daily death toll that has only occurred in the county one other time.
In total, 27 people in Blount County have died from COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health data states.
Three is the largest number of deaths in a single day — having occurred on Aug. 12 and Oct. 1.
In September, Blount County had seven COVID-19 deaths and 579 new cases, health department data states. August saw 10 deaths and 967 new cases.
But only one day into October, the county had 27 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths — perhaps insinuating an increase as temperatures drop, as predicted by Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore.
“I do think the late fall and winter are going to be challenging times for us and suspect those will probably be our peak times,” he said in a BMH board of directors meeting on Sept. 22. “I don’t think we’ve seen our peak yet.”
Blount County’s peak so far was on Aug. 27 when TDH data reported 170 new cases in the county. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office later that day stated in a Facebook post that 114 inmates at the jail had COVID-19.
Other than the one at the jail, no other known clusters have occurred in Blount County. However, TDH only reports COVID-19 clusters that occur in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, Oct. 2, the state health department reported that seven Blount County nursing homes — Brookdale Browns Creek Assisted Living, Brookdale Sandy Springs, Asbury Place at Maryville, Blount Memorial Transitional Care Center, Fairpark Health and Rehabilitation, Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation, and Life Care Center of Blount County — had a total of 80 COVID-19 cases.
Life Care Center of Blount County had the most: TDH reported 27 staff coronavirus cases and 18 resident cases.
COVID-19 cases recorded on the state’s TDH website are reported as probable or confirmed, creating potentially problematic data, as probable cases could not be COVID-19 cases at all, a state official said.
“A probable case is someone who may have tested negative by Polymerase chain reaction, tested positive by another type of test, or may not have been tested at all, but has an illness consistent with COVID-19 and may have other risk factors,” TDH spokesman Bill Christian emailed.
A person can be a “probable case” if he or she has been diagnosed with a coronavirus-compatible illness or has one of these illnesses and has been in close contact with a person with COVID-19, Christian wrote.
“If a person dies and the health care provider that signs their death certificate determined that COVID-19 disease was their cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death then the person meets the probable case criteria and would be considered a probable death,” he said.
All state website data reflects COVID-19 cases and deaths within the past 28 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.