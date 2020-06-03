The Tennessee Department of Transportation will visit Blount in a big way in mid-June as work to demolish Hunt Road Bridge and build a Tyson Boulevard overpass moves forward on schedule.
TDOT announced Wednesday several alternative routes for drivers trying to get across Alcoa Highway via Hunt Road after it’s taken down.
The bridge is set to be closed June 13 and then demolished. Now TDOT has put out a map showing a more than 11-mile eastbound detour using Louisville Road, Topside Road and Pellissippi Parkway and a more than 5-mile westbound detour, also using Pellissippi Parkway.
Mark Nagi with TDOT said in a statement the bridge will be demolished during night shifts from June 14-18.
“Traffic will be detoured around the bridge demolition using existing interchange ramps,” Nagi said in a news release. “That detour will only be in place for the demolition activities, which will allow the contractor to safely and efficiently remove the existing structure.”
Nagi said in May emails with The Daily Times that the project will cost nearly $41 million.
Speed limits in the area already have dropped to 40 mph and will remain so throughout construction, Alcoa Police Cheif David Carswell confirmed in an email.
Crews also will build an overpass spanning what will eventually be an extended Tyson Boulevard, a road set to eventually merge with Tesla Boulevard.
June construction represents another step forward in a project set to ultimately relocate the portion of Alcoa Highway running parallel to McGhee Tyson Airport east, connecting it to Pellissippi Parkway at a new intersection.
No definite timeline has been announced for that larger part of the project.
The statement noted three TDOT construction workers died in the line of duty during 2016 alone and advised drivers to work together with the department to keep crews safe as the new bridge and overpass are built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.