The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Thursday it has been working on a series of updates to the “wall” during the past month and a half along U.S. Highway 129 in front of National Fitness Center and the Health Factory.
What TDOT terms wall #5 “should be completed soon,” according to a press release.
Crews are laying pipe at various locations along the highway and the deck of a bridge near Mt. Vernon Drive has been poured and completed. They will also begin placing texture coating finish on all three bridges in the upcoming weeks, work that will be done at night.
Excavation and grading is ongoing along the faces of several walls.
Workers are hauling material across the bridge closest to Barber Hill Lane. All tie back anchors for another wall, — “#8” — are finished and concrete pouring near the area facing the wall.
TDOT said crews will also be doing work to various commercial and residential driveway tie-ins in the upcoming weeks as well.
The department said residents and business owners will be notified before any work affecting entrances and exits starts.
Delays can be expected from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. along Alcoa Highway for the next couple of weeks, the release said, thanking drivers and residents for their patience.
