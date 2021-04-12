The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Monday that traffic on west residential Topside Road (just below 3809 Topside Road) will be reduced to one lane for bridge and a retaining wall work.
The reduction will begin Wednesday, April 14, and signals will be in place to direct motorists through the work zone.
This traffic pattern is expected to be in place until late 2022, according to the announcement, but the schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.
Motorists should use extreme caution because workers will be present, TDOT said.
