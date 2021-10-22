Southbound traffic near McGhee Tyson Airport will shift onto the new Alcoa Highway alignment beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said in a news release Friday.
Additionally, beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, northbound ramp access from Hunt Road to Alcoa Highway will close and the new ramp from Tesla Boulevard will be opened.
Finally, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Oct. 26, northbound Alcoa Highway will open another lane, providing two lanes of traffic.
This revised traffic pattern is expected to be in place for the next few months.
The schedule for the new phase of ongoing work is contingent on favorable weather conditions, the news release stated.
Drivers should continue to be very careful in this area and watch out for workers, TDOT urged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.