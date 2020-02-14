The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Friday it has approved a speed limit reduction on Alcoa Highway from the airport to Hall Road.
The current speed zone of 50 mph will be lowered to 40 mph starting Monday, Feb. 24.
Message boards in the area are currently advertising this change. The construction speed zone will return to its original speed once normal lane sections are re-established.
