Plans for extending Pellissippi Parkway are moving forward as officials have confirmed a few important steps will be part of the project’s 2020 schedule.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi confirmed Tuesday in an email to The Daily Times that plans for a public meeting on the highway, originally set for summer 2019, have been moved to spring 2020.
Currently no public meetings are posted on the project’s TDOT web page and Nagi did not give a specific date for the meeting.
“Once preliminary plans have been finalized enough to show impacts to properties, TDOT will schedule a public design meeting,” Nagi said. A meeting would indicate the project is exiting the design phase and heading into right-of-way (ROW) acquisition, which Nagi also confirmed.
“(T)he TDOT three-year plan has identified this project in the budget for right-of-way funding in fiscal year 2020, at the earliest the department anticipates beginning right-of-way fourth quarter of 2020,” he wrote.
The four-lane highway extension has been embroiled in controversy throughout the two decades it has been planned. The 4.4-mile stretch would connect the road east of its T-intersection with Old Knoxville Highway to East Lamar Alexander Parkway, just west of Rio Revolution Church.
A federal judge stopped the project after the Citizens Against the Pellissippi Parkway Extension filed a lawsuit in 2002 and claimed TDOT had violated the National Environmental Policy Act by moving forward with the project without a completed environmental impact statement.
CAPPE board member Nina Gregg said the group will continue to be aware and vocal about its concerns come 2020.
“We’re going to continue to monitor the process and participate in it as we have for 18 years now,” Gregg said in a phone interview. “We think, and we’re not alone in thinking, that there are many other projects in our community and region that should be higher priority.”
She added CAPPE contends decision-makers should evaluate what needs to be done and what can be done with limited resources.
“To spend many millions of dollars ... on this project when we have other projects that cities and the county need resources for seems irresponsible to us,” Gregg said.
Controversy about just how much the project will cost also has been a topic of debate since late 2018. Originally, it was slated to cost around $33.4 million but was inflated to more than $61.1 million, an estimate derived from ROW studies and construction costs calculated in 2017.
Nagi confirmed via email that the cost estimate has not changed, but said that it will be “updated” when TDOT enters the ROW phase.
Documents and maps from the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization’s long-term mobility show other project estimates.
Alcoa Assistant City Manager Andy Sonner said in an interview that it has been at least two months since city leaders last met with TDOT about the highway project and are aware it’s moving forward.
“All three of us, the cities and the county, have to work together on this,” Sonner said. “We’re all for it, that’s our stance.”
He added that where Alcoa is concerned about the road is centered on its impact on Pellissippi Place, the planned technology park just south of the highway’s terminus.
The city of Alcoa recently began discussing plans to build a substation near its water treatment plant on Sam Houston School Road. The planned extension would go directly between those two locations.
Officials at the Blount County Highway department did not return a call from The Daily Times with a request for its perspective on the extension project’s 2020 evolution.
CAPPE continues to meet and has two planned events in February, President Susan Keller said.
The extension is projected to be finished by 2026.
A meeting in early 2020 will be one of several TDOT has hosted throughout the years and is focused on letting people know the specific fates of their properties.
“The design meeting will give the public the opportunity to view plans, see the impacts to properties, and give comments regarding the proposed design,” Nagi said.
