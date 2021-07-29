An unknown number of businesses and individuals lost internet service for most of Thursday after a Tennessee Department of Transportation contractor working at DENSO off Robert C. Jackson Drive cut two major fiber strands.
A spokesman for Spectrum said the company expects to complete restoring service "sometime during the overnight hours."
The city of Alcoa posted on social media it was a "multi-county internet system outage" and that it affected new utility services, utility service payments and the city's calling system.
Stefan Wilson, owner of Allevia Technology in downtown Maryville, said a backhoe reportedly cut the two major fiber strands.
More than 30 of Allevia's customers lost internet, Wilson said.
The outage was widespread and seemingly random, he added.
"That's been the weird part," he said, adding that affected customers were Spectrum users in East Maryville (East Broadway Avenue, South Everett High Road and Brown School Road); Alcoa (Gilbert Street and Cusick Road off Alcoa Highway); and downtown Maryville.
"This appears to be a multi-carrier outage and really appears to be localized to Blount County," Wilson emailed. "I cannot find a rhyme/reason as to why some are affected and others aren't."
Spectrum, AT&T and Verizon internet users also were affected. WVLT reported the outage extended throughout some parts of East Tennessee.
Jane Groff, spokeswoman for the city of Maryville, said City Hall was not affected.
More details will be published as they become available.
