The Tennessee Department of Transportation gave two updates on Blount projects for the week of July 2-8 on Hunt Road in Alcoa.
New construction on Hunt Road Bridge means the road is closed at the Alcoa Highway overpass.
Crews are building a new bridge and overpass in this area and drivers are asked to follow signed detours in the meantime. Hunt Road is expected to re-open in December 2020.
Other crews will work at Hunt Road between Ambrose and Ramsay streets, where lanes may close at various times while workers install utilities.
TDOT asked drivers to stay aware and alert by moving over and slowing down in construction zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.