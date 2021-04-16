U.S. Highway 411 (West Broadway Avenue) near the intersection of Foothills Mall Drive/Montgomery Lane is set to fully reopen Saturday, April 17, nearly two weeks after a sinkhole and broken sewer pipe reduced it to single lanes of travel on April 6.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi told The Daily Times via text messages that paving work that started Friday afternoon would take until mid-Saturday to finish.
"The decision has been made to let the asphalt cool and harden overnight," Nagi messaged about 3:30 p.m. Friday. "The contractor hoped to open it up (Friday) afternoon but the asphalt isn't cooperating with that plan."
Both Nagi and the city thought the road could be fully open to traffic before the weekend got underway, but plans changed several times April 15-16.
On Thursday, officials thought repair work would take until some time next week, but after crews found the sinkhole wasn't as bad as they expected, the timeline to reopen fully sped up, they said.
Single-lane closures on the road caused major traffic delays originally, pushing officials and police to urge drivers to use alternate routes during the repairs.
