The Tennessee Department of Transportation included three Blount County road projects in its East Tennessee construction report released Thursday.
• U.S. Highway 129 North and South between State Route 35 (Hall Road) and Tyson Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic.
• State Route 335 (Hunt Road Bridge) over U.S. Highway 129 (Alcoa Highway): The newly constructed bridge is open to traffic. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns and workers present as work continues.
• Hunt Road between Ambrose and Ramsay streets: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times as crews install utilities. Motorists should be alert for workers directing traffic and use extreme caution.
• State Route 33 between Foothills Mall Drive and Henry Street: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews begin mobilizing to begin an intersection improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers, changed conditions and use extreme caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.