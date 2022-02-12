The Tennessee Department of Transportation included five Blount County road projects in its East Tennessee construction report released Thursday.
• U.S. Highway 129 North and South between State Route 35 (Hall Road) and Tyson Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic. Expect potential delays during peak travel times.
• U.S. Highway 129 North and South between U.S. 321 and Foch Street: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday, Feb. 14, through Friday, Feb. 18, and workers present as crews install storm drainage. Expect potential delays and use extreme caution.
• Hunt Road between Ambrose and Ramsay streets: Motorists should be alert for workers directing traffic and possible lane closures at various times as crews install utilities and use extreme caution.
• State Route 33 between Foothills Mall Drive and Henry Street: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through the intersection improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers and changed conditions, and use extreme caution.
• State Route 333 between State Route 73 and Liberty Hill Drive: Motorists should be alert for workers present and possible, temporary lane closures between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and expect potential delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.