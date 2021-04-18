The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s 4.4-mile Pellissippi Parkway Extension is officially in its public comment phase.
TDOT went live with an online, virtual presentation tool Thursday, April 15, to provide access to basic information, maps and feedback on the long-heralded road project that would connect Old Knoxville Highway to East Lamar Alexander Parkway.
Originally scheduled for 2019 and then spring 2020, the virtual meeting will now be open for a total of 15 days until 10 p.m. April 29.
Online comments are open for that half-month period, though if people want to download a comment card and mail it before May 20, that option also is available.
The public meeting — slated for years to be face to face, giving Blount residents the opportunity to dialogue with local and state-level TDOT officials about the project — is now online only.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the department to look for alternate ways to engage and interact with the public,” TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said in a video introducing the presentation, framed as a somewhat awkward-to-navigate virtual reality room.
It includes a history of the project, a right of way acquisition process overview, a project design summary and a comments and questions section. A digitally generated flyover video of the planned extension shows intricate details of how the road may look once completed.
This is all part of the design meeting phase of the project, which may not be very long.
Nagi explained in the presentation the extension project may move to right of way acquisition by “late 2021, pending available funding.”
Getting real estate for the road will take much longer, Nagi said, potentially 24-30 months.
After that, again pending funding, the project could be awarded construction approval.
Current designs show the proposed four-lane highway cutting through Pellissippi Place, intersecting with Wildwood, Brown School, Sevierville and Davis Ford roads until it ends in a T — without exit or entrances ramps — at East Lamar Alexander Parkway, just east of the RIO Revolution Church campus.
Designs show TDOT also would build a 10-foot greenway between Wildwood and Sevierville roads.
According to the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization 2045 Mobility Plan, the Pellissippi Parkway Extension’s horizon year is currently set for 2026. That plan also estimates the project’s cost at a total $84.3 million.
With a fraught 30-plus-year history that includes environmental litigation, community outcry, mixed reactions from citizens and local governments, and now increasing Blount-based Great Smoky Mountains National Park area tourism, the project is primed for another year of local debate.
Members of the Citizens Against the Pellissippi Parkway Extension group have already spoken out publicly against the project in 2021.
To view and interact with the proposed project, residents can “attend” TDOT’s virtual public meeting at visitgather.cdmsmith.com/v/v8jkyAVO149.
A TDOT PDF of proposed designs accompanies the online version of this article at thedaily times.com.
