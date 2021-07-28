The Tennessee Department of Transportation will pave U.S. Highway 411 — West Broadway Avenue — from Condry to Montgomery lanes in front of Pure Magic Carwash today, July 29, city of Maryville officials announced.
Traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from noon to 3 p.m.
Motorists are encouraged to plan an alternate route to avoid delays and to use caution if no other route is feasible.
