The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews are scheduled to perform pothole maintenance and repair in front of the airport Feb. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
This repair work will require rolling roadblocks on Alcoa Highway.
Delays are likely and TDOT said it appreciates drivers' patience as the work takes place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.