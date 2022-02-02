The Tennessee Department of Transportation has purchased acres of Blount County land to widen the portion of U.S. 129, Alcoa Highway, from county lines to Singleton Station Road, which marks where the highway will be relocated farther east.
TDOT spent $300,723.03 for 1.65 acres on Topside Road, 2.03 acres on North Dogwood Lane and West Cumberland Drive and .07 acres at an intersection of Alcoa Highway and State Route 115.
Acquisition of acres and appraisal of roadways are a precursor for construction.
The expanding portion of Alcoa Highway, once completed, will consist of six lanes — three going in each direction — with a concrete barrier wall in the median.
TDOT’s website states that roads will be constructed to run parallel to the highway and provide access to houses and businesses between Single Station Road and Topside Road, and interchanges will allow access to Topside Road, Singleton Station Road, Alcoa Highway, Pellissippi Parkway, Wright Road, McGhee Tyson Airport, Hunt Road and Tyson Boulevard.
Within Blount County, the highway expansion is one of three segments to rehabilitate accessibility and traffic flow.
Proposed to be in 2022, TDOT will begin shifting the highway farther east to intersect with Pellissippi Parkway near Cusick Road, the location of which is near the construction site for the Amazon warehouse known as Project Pearl.
The original plan for Alcoa Highway’s relocation did not route a connection to the warehouse.
Former reporting from The Daily Times states that establishing a connection between the 1-million-square-foot Amazon warehouse and Alcoa Highway has been a top priority for TDOT.
According to internal emails from TDOT personnel, making changes to Alcoa Highway’s relocation in order to supplement Amazon created some chaos, but the improvements were much needed to account for the added traffic of around 200 trucks, former reporting from The Daily Times adds.
The third segment of Alcoa Highway undergoing changes in Blount County is south of the relocated portion, where construction is currently underway near Hall Road.
