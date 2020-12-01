The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Tuesday drivers traveling Alcoa Highway should be aware of upcoming traffic changes in Knox County.
Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 2, access from Barber Hill Road and Montlake Drive to Alcoa Highway will be closed, according to the announcement.
Signage is in place for new traffic patterns for Barber Hill Road and Montlake Drive to and from Alcoa Highway.
TDOT posted a video explaining these traffic changes at youtube.com/user/TDOTnews.
