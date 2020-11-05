Motorists traveling in Knox County should be aware of an upcoming road closure along Alcoa Highway in Knox County, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said in a statement.
On Sunday, Nov. 8, and Monday, Nov. 9, Montlake Drive will be completely closed as crews perform paving activities.
This closure will be active from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both days.
This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions, TDOT said. Motorists should use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.
For more information on this project, residents can visit: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-maloney-to-woodson.html.
