The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, Feb. 17, it will close U.S. Highway 129’s southbound lanes between Middlesettlements and Hunt roads on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 8-11 p.m.
All southbound lanes on Highway 129 will be closed, allowing crews to prepare newly constructed southbound lanes to open, according to the announcement.
The detour route will send drivers to West Hunt Road for 1.5 miles, and then to Louisville Road for 1.3 miles before returning to Alcoa Highway southbound.
Weather providing, the closure should be lifted after three hours of work.
Drivers should use extreme caution and watch out for workers, TDOT said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.