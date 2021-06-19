U.S. Highway 129 construction will close lanes from Sunday to Tuesday in preparation for a new lane shift pattern, city of Alcoa officials said in a press release.
Tennessee Department of Transportation crews June 20-22 will close northbound lanes at night for construction near Hunt Road in front of McGhee Tyson Airport.
Crews will stripe the road, move barrier rails and grind up portions of road to prepare for a new lane shift.
Once that work is complete, traffic will shift to the inside lane while reducing the lane width on the northbound side between the Hall Road overpass and the northbound Hall Road merge with U.S. 129.
This new configuration will be in place until construction requires additional shifts.
Drivers should continue to be aware of workers and slow down in this area, the city said.
