Tennessee Department of Transportation Crews will pump the brakes during the Fourth of July holiday, suspending construction-related lane closures from 6 a.m. Friday, July 2, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, according to a TDOT news release Monday.
According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans will travel for the holiday, and 91% of them will drive to their destination, the release said, noting more open roadways may help alleviate traffic.
This is projected to be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019, according to the release. TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright estimated 939,000 drivers will travel Tennessee's interstates during the Independence Day holiday.
While lane closures will be stopped, workers may be on-site: Motorists should still slow down in these area or risk fines, TDOT said.
