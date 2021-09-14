The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will hold a public, in-person meeting next week regarding the Pellissippi Parkway Extension project.
The TDOT meeting will take place from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Heritage High School.
“I’m glad that TDOT has responded to the County Commission’s call for a meeting,” Citizens Against Pellissippi Parkway Extension (CAPPE) board member Nina Gregg said. “I’m sure people will come with their questions and their concerns and we will see what happens.”
CAPPE has been battling the controversial, long-delayed highway project for decades. The organization was instrumental in pushing TDOT to host next week’s meeting.
During the June 17 meeting of the Blount County Board of Commissioners, a number of residents argued that a virtual TDOT meeting on the project, held back in April, was a one-sided affair, plagued by accessibility issues. Many of the Blount County residents who spoke that night said that they wanted a chance to speak to TDOT, face-to-face.
“They were trying to avoid seeing us face-to-face because every time we have a public forum, they always look like they don’t know what they’re doing,” CAPPE President Jay Clark said in a phone call on Tuesday.
In an email to The Daily Times, TDOT underscored the importance public input has on its projects.
“The public input process is always very important to us as we develop a project,” TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said. “For all of our projects the comments from the public are critical and vital. This will be the second recent public design meeting that we have held for the Pellissippi Parkway Extension project.”
Nagi said next week’s meeting will allow people to “come in, view the plans, see what’s going on and get a look at what we are doing.”
Nagi said the meeting will consist of a video presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session about the general design layout. He added that “specific questions regarding proposed impacts to specific properties are best answered on a one-on-one basis.”
Those hoping for a one-on-one session will have their chance once the Q&A is over. In a Facebook post, TDOT announced that “most of the evening will be reserved for one-on-one conversations between TDOT representatives and individual attendees.”
Blount County Commissioner Tom Stinnett, who defended the Pellissippi Parkway Extension project during the June commission meeting, said he believes next week’s meeting will not do anything to reassure or persuade citizens who are opposed to the project.
“The court has already decided the road will be built,” Stinnett said in a phone call. “Nothing has changed since the court ruling. We’re just waiting for TDOT to buy the property and start building.”
Still, opponents of the project seem pleased with a chance to make their voices heard, though they fear the Pellissippi Parkway Extension is a symptom of a greater problem in Blount County — rapid growth and development.
“PPE is not a comprehensive plan, it’s a highway,” Gregg said. “What we need is a plan for infrastructure and development and expansion and what all of that is going to look like for our community.”
That’s something Stinnett believes the highway can help create.
“So many years have passed and we still haven’t gotten a road,” Stinnett said. “There’s still traffic and congestion in the county. I just think in the next 50 years, we’re going to need that road and we need to built it while the state has the money to build it.”
CAPPE members see things differently. Clark believes the future of Blount County will be determined by projects like the Pellissippi Parkway Extension.
“Everybody here in Blount County needs to decide: Do we want to protect the rural character of our community and make the plans we need to in order to ensure that?” Clark said. “Or do we want to be another suburb of Knoxville. Do we want to be another Farragut? Our argument is to preserve the rural character of the county and to fix what we have first.”
