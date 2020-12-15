The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that Alcoa Highway traffic will need to shift for Friday night construction.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, Alcoa Highway northbound traffic will detour using the Hunt Road offramp, getting back on using the Hunt Road onramp.
This temporary traffic pattern does not affect southbound motorists, and all work is expected to be finished by 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.
Driver are urged to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.
For more information on the project, visit TDOT's project library webpage, tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1.
