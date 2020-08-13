The Tennessee Department of Transportation temporarily will be shifting traffic on Alcoa Highway once again due to ongoing road construction.
Beginning on Monday, Aug. 17, contractors will begin setting support beams for the new Hunt Road overpass. Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Hunt Road to Louisville Road and then back onto Alcoa Highway. Northbound traffic will be detoured using the existing on and off ramps at Hunt Road.
The southbound detours will be in place nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the northbound detours in place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Contractors expect to be finished setting the beams by Friday, Aug. 21, weather permitting, TDOT said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.