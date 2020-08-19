The city of Alcoa announced Wednesday that Tennessee Department of Transportation paving operations on Cusick Road near the Arconic entrance will start Monday, Aug. 24.
There will be short-term lane closures requested by the contractor for lanes and shoulders between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 24–31 with rain dates of Sept. 1–6.
Motorists should take extra care and allow extra travel time, the city said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.