Tennessee Department of Transportation officials say infrastructure work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 411 (West Broadway Avenue) and Foothills Mall Drive/Montgomery Lane may begin to wrap on Friday.
TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said in messages to The Daily Times on Monday that paving in the area may happen by the end of the week.
That’s one of the final steps in the process to repair a sewer pipe that broke near the intersection on April 6, causing a sinkhole and gridlock after repairs in the area triggered single-lane closures.
Those closures have forced backups estimated to last more than 20 minutes as crews work to repair the road and redirect traffic.
Nagi said paving only takes about a day.
Maryville Public Information Director Jane Groff said Monday the city’s engineering department also believed the end-of-the-week timeline was reasonable.
Crews were working on replacing a manhole and pipe Monday, she said.
City crews are not working on the project because U.S. Highway 411 is a TDOT road.
Maryville Police Department traffic officers are asking drivers to find alternative routes while the work is ongoing, suggesting U.S. Highway 321, Morganton Road and Louisville Road as alternatives, depending on destinations.
The sinkhole opened up just days after heavy rain battered Blount, but it’s not known if weather contributed to the broken sewer pipe.
On the same day (April 6), another sinkhole opened up on Sherwood Drive near Goldleaf Street in residential Maryville, causing closures for several days. That incident was caused by a broken storm drain, but was not connected to the Broadway sinkhole, according to city officials.
Sherwood has reopened, Groff told The Daily Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.