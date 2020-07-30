Traffic on Alcoa Highway near McGhee Tyson Airport will have to be shifted for the next phase of construction, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
On Monday, Aug. 3, the southbound lanes of Alcoa Highway will be shifted and on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the northbound lanes will be shifted.
Temporarily realigning the road will allow the crews to begin building the Hunt Road bridge over the new Tesla Boulevard extension.
This schedule may change depending on the weather, TDOT said.
