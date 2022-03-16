Work is ongoing on a portion of U.S. Highway 129 North near the UT Medical Center, where TDOT representatives say “quickly developing dips” were found recently.
Beginning Saturday, March 5, closures affecting travel lanes of the three northbound lanes of the highway took effect, as TDOT and partner organizations Rembco, Blalock and APAC worked to stabilize a series of “voids,” or sinkholes, opening beneath it.
While addressing the dips in the highway, TDOT personnel reportedly observed that a problem with a nearby storm culvert carrying drainage to an outlet by the Cherokee Trail on-ramp to the highway could have contributed to the issue.
Part of the on ramp to the highway was closed Wednesday, March 16, to allow work crews to continue remediation efforts.
Precipitation has also slowed such efforts, hindering crews from completing line replacement initially set to be finished by Tuesday, March 15. New metal pipe should be fully installed Friday, March 18, according to TDOT estimates.
Though TDOT staff have been able to stabilize the area, the work related to travel lanes of the highway has also yet to be completed. Three weeks of grout remediation are expected, as part of the repair process.
TDOT continues to search for a contractor to finish remediation. Such remediation, TDOT representative Mark Nagi told The Daily Times, will likely occur overnight, to minimize traffic disruptions, though he also noted that supply issues with cement may complicate that plan.
Nagi said that, often, the underlying cause of sinkholes can be attributed to precipitation, which can undermine highway integrity.
“We live in an area of the country where we’re prone to some sinkhole development — where there’s a lot of precipitation,” he commented. Recent precipitation likely contributed to the sinkholes’ development, he said.
Information taken from the U.S. Geological Survey bears that out. Tennessee is among seven states that incur the most severe damage from sinkholes. Within Tennessee, the eastern and middle portions of the state are especially vulnerable to sinkhole development.
Biosystems engineers say that that’s because significant aspects of East and Middle Tennessee geology are characterized by karst, a geological feature formed when water dissolves subterranean rocks. When soil covering karst erodes or disappears, sinkholes form.
Nevertheless, Nagi said, “TDOT will not allow any road or bridge to remain open if it poses any danger to the motoring public.” The agency will continue to monitor and investigate any potential risks as it works on that section of the highway.
