A webinar titled "Prioritizing Teacher Mental Health: How to survive and thrive this school year" is being offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
The Mental Health Association of East Tennessee is encouraging interested people to register even if they are unable to attend the live event so they can receive associated resources later. A recording will be posted on the association's YouTube page, according to Caitlin Ensley, senior director of education and outreach.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/MHteachers.
The webinar will include discussion of issues that exist at multiple levels of the educational system and can lead to mental distress, including challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Guidance will include what can be done at an individual or administrative level to mediate the distress.
