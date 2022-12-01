TEDxMaryvilleCollege will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local voices and TED Talks videos under the theme of “Journey Across Mindsets.”
Launched in 2009, TEDx is program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.
TEDxMaryvilleCollege is an independently organized TEDx conference showcasing the best and most thought-provoking ideas in the Blount County area. The purpose of “Journey Across Mindsets,” according to organizers, is to share knowledge and ideas that are unique to Maryville College. The representatives from across MC’s diverse programs of study, academic disciplines and community initiatives — which will include students, professors, and professionals — will provide interesting and inspiring stories and ideas that are important to the local community at large.
According to the TEDxMaryvilleCollege website, “This event is the perfect opportunity for students and the public to expand their knowledge, as well as for inspiring members of the community to provoke thinking and analysis across a diverse audience. TEDxMaryvilleCollege is a multidisciplinary event, focused on the power of ideas to change lives and ultimately, the world.”
“In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDxMaryvilleCollege is a platform to provoke creative thinking and inspire the members of the community,” said Ahmed Etman, one of the student organizers of the event. “I think the most important thing about TEDxMaryvilleCollege is the value it creates through building a culture for learning and bringing the community together. “
Speakers at TEDxMaryvilleCollege include:
Irene Guerinot — A senior lecturer in physics at MC, her topic will focus on “being a survivor of domestic violence” through the lens of her various identities: mother, daughter, immigrant and educator.
Brandon Bruce — From 2009-12, he was the director of gifts and grants at MC before leaving to launch the startup Cirrus Insight, a company he helmed for eight years before establishing his latest venture, Uncat. His topic is “Bears and Bicycles.”
Rick Hill — A retired FBI agent and security professional with 34 years of experience in various security operations, he’ll speak on teamwork and security in today’s integrated society.
Patrick Sullivan — As vice president of customer success for A-LIGN, he “works with larger, complex multinational enterprises, seeking to develop a long-term cybersecurity compliance/governance strategy,” and his topic will be titled “Overcoming Power Distance to Create the Futures That We Most Want.”
Emily Huffstetler — A Maryville College junior pursuing a triple major while managing her own nonprofit — Build for Bees, which works to protect pollinators through education and habitat restoration — will speak on “The Interdependence of Bees, Flowers and Humankind.”
Juliana Hauser — From her work with male college athletes and fraternities on consent and sexual violence prevention to operating a halfway house for recovering women to serving as clinical director of a university counseling center, Hauser will speak on “Agency: The Noun, Verb, Concept and Skill.”
Michael McMillan — When he’s not running triathlons, marathons or riding in century bike challenges, McMillan is executive chairman of United Bridge Healthcare, CEO of ProximoCX and CEO of Bizprints, and his topic will be “Reflection of Actions and Habits.”
Howard Kerr — A retired senior research engineer from Oak Ridge National Laboratory whose expertise includes nuclear reactors, weapons systems design and safety, nonproliferation programs and more, Kerr has spent more than two decades involved in service work. He’ll talk about how “Life Experiences Provide Unexpected Opportunities to Recognize and Understand Our Real Interdependence.”
Saray Taylor-Roman — She graduated high school at 15 and today works as a portrait photographer and business coach who is “passionate about helping others follow joy and experience wholesome freedom in their career path.” Her topic, “KNOW BE DO,” will focus on “the joy of carving your path and the freedom that comes from it.”
TEDxMaryvilleCollege sponsors include the Clayton Center for the Arts and the Maryville College Global+ program. The event is free and open to the public but is limited to 100 guests. Registration takes place from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Clayton Center. For more information about TEDxMaryvilleCollege visit https://tedxmaryvillecollege.wixsite.com/tedx.
