Knoxville Police officers Monday apprehended a 17-year-old male wanted for multiple charges out of Blount County after responding to a burglary at a home in East Knoxville.
At around 1 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of Nash Road, a KPD report states. A witness said she observed the suspect approach the residence on foot and enter it through a side window. Officers observed the suspect exit the side window onto the porch and then retreat back through the window once officers began giving verbal commands to stop.
The suspect hid inside the residence, requiring a K-9 unit to respond. After the suspect ignored multiple commands to come outside, officers used the K-9 unit to clear the residence, eventually locating the suspect hiding in an upstairs closet. He was taken into custody.
A records check revealed that the suspect had four outstanding juvenile petitions out of Blount County, including two counts of theft and one count of aggravated burglary. Additionally, the vehicle the suspect was driving proved to be stolen out of Blount County.
The K-9 unit performed an exterior sniff on the vehicle and gave a positive indication. Officers located several pieces of drug paraphernalia in the subsequent search. Officers also located a backpack containing multiple pieces of possible stolen property. In addition to the outstanding juvenile petitions, the suspect was taken into custody for multiple felony offenses, including aggravated burglary, auto theft, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
