The Blount County Public Library will host, virtually, "reimagined" teen programing every Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The first Saturday of each month will feature a "drop-in" Dungeons & Dragons game session, using Roll20. The second Saturday will be for board gaming, set up so that participating players can discuss game strategies and choices while a coordinator films the board. The third Saturday will be YA Café, a space for teens to share their favorite media, such as books, music, anime, etc. The fourth Saturday will be an online trivia contest.
Participants should email Jennifer Spirko at jspirko@blounttn.org or Carrie Godfrey at cgodfrey@blounttn.org to sign up in advance.
