A 17-year-old male from Dickson County died Saturday evening after his motorcycle collided with two vehicles, a Great Smoky Mountains National Park press release states.
The park did not release the name of the deceased and provided few details.
The accident happened on Newfound Gap Road near park headquarters at about 6 p.m. May 30. The motorcyclist was traveling north when he lost control in a curve, veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a sedan and SUV about 2 miles south of Gatlinburg.
Park rangers and the Gatlinburg Fire Department provided emergency services, but the motorcyclist was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. No one else was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.