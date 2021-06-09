A teenage woman died early this week after a wreck on the Spur sent her car off the road and crashing into the hillside, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said Wednesday in a news release.
Elizabeth Marie Parker, 19, was pronounced dead at LeConte Medical Center, where she was transported after her car went off the right side of the southbound Spur roadway and "collided into the rock hillside," according to the release.
The driver of the car and another passenger were both flown to UT Medical Center. GSMNP did not state the severity of their injuries.
The accident happened at around 11:45 p.m. Monday, June 7.
Parker was driving a 2012 Honda sedan. She was from Centerville, Ohio, according to the release.
"Park Rangers are investigating the incident and no additional details are available at this time," the release stated.
Park rangers, Gatlinburg Police and Fire departments, and Sevier County EMS all responded to the scene.
