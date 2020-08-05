Four teens who escaped from the Helen Ross McNabb Gateway Center in Louisville are coming back to Blount after being taken into custody in Hancock County.
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said four males ages 15-17 were being brought home after escaping Monday from the behavioral center, 3845 Holston College Road.
The teens are accused of stealing a city of Maryville bucket truck and trying to break into several cars and a local market.
After they escaped before midnight Monday, deputies were searching for them in the Ralph Phelps and Quarry roads areas. Calls had come in from people who said someone tried to break into cars and a church.
The bucket truck was found in Hamblen county by sheriff's deputies and returned to Maryville.
The teens are in state Department of Children's Services custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.