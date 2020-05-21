Aug. 18, 1920, was an important date for women. It was on that day that Harry T. Burn, a member of the Tennessee General Assembly, cast his vote in support of women’s right to vote. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, The Daily Times is asking its female readers to submit a brief explanation of why they exercise their right to vote. Submissions can be sent to shelby.harris@thedailytimes.com or put in the drop box at The Daily Times, 307 E. Harper Ave.
