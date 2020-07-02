Aug. 18, 1920, was an important date for U.S. women. It was on that day that Harry T. Burn, a member of the Tennessee General Assembly, cast his vote in support of women’s right to vote. Tennessee became the 36th state, and the last one needed, to pass the 19th Amendment. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, The Daily Times is asking its women readers to submit a brief explanation of why they exercise their right to vote. Submissions can be sent to shelby.harris@thedailytimes.com or put in the drop box at The Daily Times, 307 E. Harper Ave., or mailed there.
