A fisherman drowned on Tellico Lake Sunday afternoon after falling into the water while trying to dock a pontoon boat at a community dock in Tellico Village, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Monday, March 22.
At approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Robert Brown, 49, of Tellico Village, drowned after he exited his boat onto a dock and fell into the water. Loudoun County Wildlife Officer Anthony Chitwood said Brown and another man had been fishing but headed back due to windy conditions. As the boat approached the dock, the wind pushed the boat off course and Brown jumped onto the dock and attempted to pull the boat into the slip.
He fell into the water, went under, and never resurfaced.
Emergency services crews from Tellico Village Fire Department, Loudoun County Rescue Squad and Loudoun County Marine Rescue responded and recovered Brown’s body at approximately 3:30 p.m., TWRA said in a news release.
