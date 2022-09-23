“Good storytellers listen,” Faye Wooden said.
That sentiment holds true for Wooden and for fellow storyteller Linda Poland. They say that storytelling is a passion, but it’s also an art built on understanding. Both women are set to perform at the Blount County Public Library’s Saturday, Sept. 24, Foothills Storytelling Day. While they plan to bring a set of stories with them, they’re also looking forward to adapting and working with a crowd.
Library visitors can expect to hear a variety of stories Saturday, with offerings to include slice-of-life scenes as well ghost tales. Wooden and Poland will start out at 10:30 a.m., at the library’s Children’s Department Saturday story time, before telling stories meant for all ages at 3 p.m. At 7, visitors can listen to stories with more serious themes, meant for older audiences.
After years of offering mostly virtual activities, library staff say that they’re excited to offer more in person events moving forward. The Foothills Storytelling Day is a great example of how the library can foster community, Kathleen Christy, BCPL’s adult services manager, said.
Christy helped to put Storytelling Day together this year, but the event has been on her mind since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US. Now, though, the need for the kind of social interaction and community that storytelling entails seems even greater than in the past.
“We’re really blessed to have the two of them,” performing Saturday, she said. “We need things that bring us together.”
As people start gathering in groups again, staff hope to continue building community by hosting such events. “We would love to see this become an annual event,” Christy added.
Wooden, a self-described Army brat from the Appalachians, told The Daily Times that she gets her affinity for storytelling from her father, who had his own knack for it. “It was his gift. He would talk to anyone,” Wooden said. “If there wasn’t anyone to talk to where he was, he would talk to the magazines in the grocery store,” Wooden commented. Hearing her father tell stories inspired her, and she took her master’s degree in Story Arts from East Tennessee State University.
One of the things that drew her to storytelling, and which continues driving her today, is taking people’s minds off their troubles. Wooden said that she’s told stories in front of diverse audiences, but performing in front of former prisoners of war is one of the more emotional experiences she’s had. “When I tell a story, and people start laughing — they can’t think about their problems if they’re laughing at me,” she noted.
For Wooden, “It all depends on the audience. It’s never the same, and you need to be prepared.”
Telling a story in front of a live audience has a few major differences from setting one down on paper, she said. The process is so interactive, and sometimes emotions run high. With heavier material, she said, “I always put in some time to breathe.”
Audience reaction is similarly critical to Poland, a Miami native and Jonesborough, Tennessee’s resident storyteller. Growing up, Poland said, the reaction from authority figures varied a little, since telling tales came as naturally to her as breathing.
She recalled a time she’d informed a teacher that her family owned horses, only to land in trouble when that teacher arrived to go riding and found that Poland’s family, like most in Miami, had no horses.
For Poland, it’s always important to “watch the faces.” You have to keep an eye on the audience, so that you can adjust your plans on the fly. For instance, she said, on a trip to the Middle East, she told a number of stories about frontiers, and that theme genuinely landed with the crowds.
You can tell you’ve done your job as a storyteller, she commented, if you can get the crowd to turn towards you as you move around a stage. But staying after a performance to chat with the audience is one of the most rewarding and important things a storyteller can do, she said. “Storytelling is the art of listening,” she noted, and the best stories come to those who try to understand others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.