Upcoming road paving and pothole repair projects will temporarily close sections of Newfound Gap Road, Clingmans Dome Road and Foothills Parkway West starting this week. A release from Great Smoky Mountains National Park states single-lane closures from these repairs may impede traffic.
Crews will continue single-lane closures at Spur Tunnel through the end of the month to finish installing new lights — the last project to complete since work began in January to replace drains and lights, as well as clean and seal the tunnel interior.
Pavement repairs began April 17 along a 9-mile section of Foothills Parkway West between U.S. Highway 321 at Walland and Look Rock Observation Tower. Crews also will pave parking areas within that section. In multiple locations over several days, work will require single-lane closures.
Potholes will be repaired on Newfound Gap Road near Morton Overlook at mile marker 14.6, as will pavement on a parking pullout along Clingman’s Dome Road. Crews will close one lane of traffic on April 19, weather depending. The pullout will be closed for no more than one day.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down in work zones, keep extra space between other vehicles and follow directions from lane-closure flaggers. Road closure status is available on the park’ website, www.nps.gov/grsm/, under Alerts and Closures and Alerts.
