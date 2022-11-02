The National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force will enforce investigations into two voice service providers alleged to have been involved in illegal robocalls, according to a Tuesday, Nov. 1 report from the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office. The investigations will target Michael Lansky LLC, doing business as Avid Telecom, and One Eye LLC.
The task force, which is composed of 51 attorneys general, is investigating civil investigative demands.
“Every Tennessean, my office included, hates getting bombarded with robocalls,” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in the release. “When we identify someone pushing illegal robocalls, you can be sure we will hold them accountable to the fullest extent the law allows.” The enforcement action against Avid Telecom alleges the company knowingly accepted and routed illegal robocalls, and that its CEO, Michael Lansky, helped another provider hide its suspect traffic.
The action against One Eye alleges an individual named Prince Anand closed another voice service provider, PZ Telecommunication LLC, and became the apparent CEO of One Eye despite receiving a cease-and-desist letter from the Federal Communications Commission.
The task force says One Eye is no longer responding to further communications.
General Skrmetti urged Tennesseeans to be wary of callers who ask to be paid by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency, and to look out for prerecorded calls posing as government agencies.
