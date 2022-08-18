Tenn. District Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced Wednesday, Aug. 17 that his office had reached a $450 million agreement with Ireland-based opioid manufacturer Endo International. The agreement comes as Endo filed for bankruptcy Tuesday, Aug. 16 and includes numerous states and local governments.
Endo, which has its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is the manufacturer of the drugs Percocet and Endocet as well as the discontinued opioid Opana ER. Slatery’s office has alleged that Endo made use of deceptive marketing tactics that downplayed the risk of addiction and contributed to the opioid epidemic by overstating the benefits of its products.
Slatery also alleges that Endo promoted false benefits to the “abuse-deterrent” formulation of Opana ER, claiming that the drug did not deter oral abuse.
“In Tennessee, Endo’s tactics were especially profitable for them and devastating for us,” Slatery said in a statement. “From 2009-2015, Tenn. Opana ER sales were among the highest in the nation, and the drug was abused at three times the rate of the older formulation.”
Opana ER was discontinued in 2017, but a press release from the Slatery’s office says the drug was widely abused by injection and led to outbreaks of Hepatitis and HIV.
The agreement is dependent on the approval of Endo’s petition for bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York as well as final documentation. If finalized, Endo would be required to make the $450 million payment to participating states over the course of 10 years and turn over its opioid-related documentation for online publication. The agreement also includes a permanent ban on Endo’s opioid products.
The negotiations are led by a coalition of states including Tennessee, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Virginia. An additional 29 attorneys general are involved in the settlement.
