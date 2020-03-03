American Veterans State Chaplin Jason Murphy has issued a call for volunteers needed in the Cookeville area on Wednesday, March 4, for cleanup of the communities devastated by Tuesday's tornadoes.
Volunteers with chainsaws are a plus, Tennessee AMVETS said in an announcement.
They will meet at 8 a.m. March 4 at the Old Hobby Lobby on South Jefferson Avenue in Cookeville across from the Hardee's.
Those interested may contact Murphy for more information at 931-252-0201.
"(The Cookville) area is home to many AMVETS members who have been devastated by this storm," AMVETS Commander Ronald S. Norwood said in the announcement. "Therefore, I am activating the AMVETS Disaster Relief Program."
Norwood asked members and communities that have not been affected by this storm to contribute to AMVETS relief efforts.
"Local (AMVETS) posts should work with the community and leaders to gather donations of water, blankets, toiletries, clothing, etc., and arranging transportation of the donations," Norwood said.
AMVETS posts or members of the public who would like to make a donation can do so by sending a check made out to AMVETS Department of Tennessee and sending it to 617 Napoleon Ave., Nashville, TN 37211.
Norwood asked people who send money by check to mark it for the "tornado relief project."
If local posts have materials, volunteers or questions please contact Ron Bottomley in Nashville at 615-649-8892 or Jason Murphy in Cookeville at 931-252-0201.
