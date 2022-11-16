The State of Tennessee has reached a settlement with Walmart over its alleged involvement in the opioid epidemic, according to a Tuesday, Nov. 15 release from the office of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. Under the settlement, Walmart agrees to pay $3.1 billion nationally to offset the effects of its alleged failure to oversee the distribution of opioids from its stores.
Walmart has agreed to the settlement, which is now being sent to other involved states for review and approval.
General Skrmetti said he expects the $70 million Tennessee would receive if all incentives are met will go to the state Opioid Abatement Trust Fund.
“I am proud of the work our Consumer Protection Division has done in securing this settlement,” he said in a statement. “This deal with Walmart adds to the progress we have already achieved through our settlements with the opioid manufacturers and distributors – and we’re not done yet.”
The money from the settlement will be divided by participating states and local governments, and must be used to abate the opioid crisis through efforts such as providing treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder. Walmart will also submit to court-ordered requirements, including oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.
General Skrmetti’s office said it is optimistic that the settlement will gain full support of the required 43 states by the end of 2022, allowing local governments to join the deal during the first quarter of 2023. Further details about how the money will be distributed will be forthcoming.
